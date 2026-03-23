Ted DiBiase Explains Why Stephanie McMahon Should Be In WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase was a guest on an episode of the Everybody’s Got A Pod podcast, where he discussed various topics, including the induction of Demolition into the WWE Hall of Fame.

DiBiase said, “It’s about time. Individually, they’re great guys. The first time I met Bill Eadie, I think it was on a trip. We were both going to Japan, but I think that’s where I met him. He and Darsow, they were a great team.”

On why Stephanie McMahon deserves a WWE Hall of Fame induction:

“Stephanie’s been there from the get-go. She’s Vince [McMahon]’s daughter and then obviously Paul [Levesque]’s wife. They had children. I mean, I don’t think a lot of the fans would understand it because they go, ‘Well, why Stephanie?’ Well, all that she has done behind the scenes for years, it’s priceless. I’m happy for her. That’s great. This is not just about her on-screen being the character. This is about all the work that she has done for the company for so long. Yeah, it’s great.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)