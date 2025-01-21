Tessa Blanchard Addresses Critics After TNA Genesis Win

Tessa Blanchard is riding high after a significant victory over Jordynne Grace at Sunday’s TNA Genesis pay-per-view event. The match marked the culmination of a heated rivalry that began with Blanchard’s return to TNA Wrestling at the Final Resolution special. With Grace reportedly finishing up with TNA and believed to be heading to WWE, Blanchard’s star power within the promotion appears to be on the rise.

While Blanchard had previously stated that she was not under contract with TNA, Fightful reported that multiple sources claim she has, in fact, signed with the company. According to the report, Blanchard will only be featured prominently in storylines if she is officially part of the promotion’s long-term plans.

Blanchard’s return to TNA follows her controversial departure in 2020, during which she was stripped of the World Title and terminated after refusing to drop the championship. The fallout also included allegations of racial slurs and bullying behavior, which led to her being a divisive figure within the wrestling industry.

Following her win at Genesis, Blanchard posted a bold message on Instagram, hinting at her ambitions and future in TNA:

“Mad now? Just wait. This is only the beginning. #DiamondsAreForever 💎 #UNDENIABLE.”

With her undeniable talent and polarizing reputation, Blanchard’s return has reignited both excitement and controversy, making her a focal point in TNA’s current landscape. Fans will undoubtedly be watching closely to see how her run unfolds and whether she can solidify her place in the promotion amidst her storied past.