Tessa Blanchard’s Controversial Return To TNA Sparks Industry Concerns

Tessa Blanchard is reportedly set to return to TNA as early as next month, a development that has sparked disbelief and concern across the wrestling industry. Initial reports from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter have been corroborated by Fightful Select, with additional insights into the reactions from AEW and WWE talent, as well as others within the wrestling community.

Blanchard’s controversial departure from TNA in 2020 was overshadowed by allegations of racial slurs and bullying behavior, making her a polarizing figure in the industry. While Blanchard and La Rosa Negra, the alleged target of the racial slurs, have been photographed together in recent years, Blanchard has never issued a public apology for her actions, leaving unresolved tension.

Sources indicate that the decision to bring Blanchard back was made by a “top person in Anthem,” TNA’s parent company, despite internal warnings. The news has been kept under wraps to avoid backlash, as many within TNA remain uncomfortable with her return.

Current plans reportedly involve Blanchard returning as a heel and quickly capturing the Knockouts World Championship from Jordynne Grace. However, it’s been noted that Grace has expressed resistance to working with Blanchard, further complicating the situation. The move is speculated to be part of TNA’s strategy to offset potential roster losses, including the rumored departures of stars like Speedball Mike Bailey, Jordynne Grace, and Josh Alexander.

While Blanchard’s in-ring talent is widely recognized, her return represents a significant risk for TNA. Whether she can rebuild her reputation and whether the company can handle the fallout of her controversial comeback remains uncertain. Fans and industry insiders alike will be watching closely as this story unfolds.