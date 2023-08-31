The Acclaimed Unveil Custom AEW Trios Titles On Dynamite (Photo)

The Acclaimed have made their mark on the AEW Trios division.

After Max Caster, Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn defeated The House of Black to capture the AEW Trios Championships at AEW ALL IN 2023 at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, the group appeared to celebrate on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

During the show, the trio unveiled new AEW Trios Championship belts that are bright pink and feature special scissor backings.

It was also announced that the team will make their first defense of the belts at AEW Collision against the team of Matt Menard, Angelo Parker & Daniel Garcia.