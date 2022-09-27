The Bloodline Confirmed for WWE RAW Season Premiere

For the upcoming WWE RAW season premiere, The Bloodline will return to the red brand.

During this week’s RAW, it was announced that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn will be in Brooklyn, NY for the RAW season premiere on October 10.

PWMania.com previously reported that WWE Hall of Famers DX will be in attendance at the RAW season premiere to celebrate the group’s 25th anniversary. You can find out who will be there by clicking here.

On this week’s RAW, Zayn defeated AJ Styles in singles action with the help of Sikoa, who accompanied Zayn to the ring.

As PWMania.com previously stated, the season premiere of SmackDown on FOX will take place on October 7 from the DCU Center in Worcester, MA.

As of this writing, the only match announced for the blue brand debut is Sheamus vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, with the title on the line.