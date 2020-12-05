The Favorites To Win At NXT Takeover: War Games Revealed

The betting odds for WWE NXT Takeover: War Games 2020 have been published by betting site sportsbettingdime.com.
The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.
NXT North American Championship
Leon Ruff -210
Johnny Gargano +160
Damian Priest +230
Strap Match
Dexter Lumis -275
Cameron Grimes +210
War Games Match
Team Shotzi (Blackheart, Moon, Ripley, and Shirai) -225
Team Candice (LeRae, Storm, Kai, and Gonzalez) +175
War Games Match
Undisputed Era -310
Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch +250