The Favorites To Win At NXT Takeover: War Games Revealed

The betting odds for WWE NXT Takeover: War Games 2020 have been published by betting site sportsbettingdime.com.

The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.

NXT North American Championship

Leon Ruff -210

Johnny Gargano +160

Damian Priest +230

Strap Match

Dexter Lumis -275

Cameron Grimes +210

War Games Match

Team Shotzi (Blackheart, Moon, Ripley, and Shirai) -225

Team Candice (LeRae, Storm, Kai, and Gonzalez) +175

War Games Match

Undisputed Era -310

Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch +250