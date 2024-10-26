The Hardys On Their Plans For When They Retire From In-Ring Action

Pro wrestling legends The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) spoke with TheOneMona on a number of topics, including what they plan to do once they retire from the ring.

Jeff said, “For me, I’m really working hard. I’ve been involved with music since 2010, I put out my first album with my band out of Ohio and I got like four different musical projects going on, it’s something — I’ve written so much in the last six months and I’m starting to kind of learn about range and tone and where I can and can’t go. I’m really working hard on that to find my zone, it’s going to be good for me stay in the music.”

Matt added:

“I think I’m a lifer when it comes to pro wrestling. I’ll end up working behind the scenes as a producer or an agent or a writer, something in creative.”

