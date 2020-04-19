The Miz Opens Up About Working Matches With No Fans

During an appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, The Miz talked about working matches in WWE without fans:

“You’ve got to find a different way, I guess, to get the adrenaline and to utilize it. It reminds me almost like I’ve used it like almost a Japanese crowd. You know that in the Japanese audience they’re watching and they’re invested in everything you do. So in my mind, I’m just picturing the people at home being invested in everything that we’re doing. So every little maneuver counts. So it’s actually making me a better performer in the ring for sure.”

“Yeah. I mean, there’s no doubt that everybody in WWE is pushing harder when they’re in the ring now. I think it’s going to translate when whenever the time comes that we can have an audience back, because everything that I feel like we do in WWE, that’s different. That takes us out of the box. We utilize it and say, you know what? What did we learn from this and how we use it when we’re back to normal?”