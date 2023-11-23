The Miz Reveals What He Still Wants To Accomplish In WWE

WWE star The Miz revealed what he still wants to accomplish in WWE during an interview with TNT Sports.

“Break the record for most days of having the Intercontinental Championship, and most reigns. I’m one reign away from being tied for being number one and twenty-five days for having the title the most out of anyone. I think Pedro Morales has me beat by now by twenty-five days. That would be a pretty good feat, another accolade to add to my already pretty stout career.”

Miz is scheduled to challenge Gunther for the title this Saturday at Survivor Series. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for live results coverage.

You can check out the interview below: