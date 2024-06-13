The Rock and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Production Company Signs Disney First Look Deal

Seven Bucks Productions has signed a first-look agreement with The Walt Disney Company to create theatrical and streaming movies.

Variety reported the news today. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia cofounded the company. These projects could potentially lead to Rock appearing in them. According to reports, the deal is not limited to filmed content and is a multi-year agreement that will allow Seven Bucks to collaborate with all Disney divisions.

The two companies have previously collaborated on projects such as “Jungle Cruise,” which stars Johnson and Emily Blunt, and two seasons of “Behind the Attraction” for Disney+.

Rock will also reprise his role as demigod Maui in “Moana 2” this November following the success of the first film, which was released in 2016. The latest trailer for it broke all previous records for Disney animation trailers, garnering 178 million views in just 24 hours.

Garcia and Rock are also broadcast partners with Disney’s ESPN for the United Football League.