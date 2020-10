The Rock responded to a tweet from MMA reporter Ariel Helwani regarding the WWE 2000 No Mercy PPV’s 20th anniversary:

Love this match! It was a brilliant build up and promotion. Honored to “do the honors” for Kurt. He’s one of the good guys AND one of the greatest athletes of all time. Rare combo. Didn’t know your wrestling roots go this far back, Ariel. We gotta talk 😉👊🏾

— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 22, 2020