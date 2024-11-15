The Rock Recalls Origin Of The People’s Eyebrow

WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson spoke with Complex on a number of topics, including the origin of The People’s Eyebrow.

The Rock said, “People ask me that all the time, ‘Do the eyebrow, do the eyebrow!’ I’ll always have fun with it; got to! I did that s**t in high school, that’s where it comes from. That was my way of just messing with girls.”

On not being bothered when fans ask him to do the eyebrow or other such things:

“No, I got a good relationship with all of that.”

You can check out The Rock’s comments in the video below.