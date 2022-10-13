The Rock Revealing a “Huge Surprise” on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is ready to reveal a “huge surprise” on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Rock took to Twitter this evening to share a clip from an earlier taping of The Tonight Show, where he was there to promote the Black Adam film, which will be released in theatres on Friday, October 21. Rock stated that he would be revealing a “huge surprise” on the broadcast.

The iconic walkout on @FallonTonight [moon emoji] [city emoji] I’ve done this for years and it never gets old — but tonight feels special. And I have a huge surprise for the audience [finger covering lips emoji] [wink face emoji] [fist emoji] [tickets emoji] [lightning bolt emoji] TIMES SQUARE tonight’s the night baby! I’m on my way. #TonightShow #BlackAdam #GlobalPremiereNYC,” he wrote.

Rock had some interesting words about Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns earlier this week when questioned about their potential WrestleMania 38 encounter, as PWMania.com reported at this link. The Great One also revealed whether or not to run for President, and had an emotional interaction with a fan in Mexico City when kicking off the Black Adam promotional tour..

We don’t yet know what Rock has in store for Fallon tonight, but we’ll keep you posted.