The Rock Says Running for President is “Off the Table”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has stated that he will not be making a bid for the presidency in an interview that was conducted by CBS News to promote the film Black Adam.

“It’s off the table. Yes. It is off the table. I will say this because it requires the B side to this. I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy and that’s the most important thing to me is being a daddy. Especially during this time, this critical time in my daughter’s lives.

Because I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years in my first daughter’s growing up in this critical age at this critical time in her life. That’s what the presidency will do. My number 1 priority is my daughters. Sure, CEO sounds great but the number 1 thing I want to be is daddy. That’s it.”

Rock had previously hinted that he would run for president someday, but as can be seen in the video clip below, he is prioritizing his family over his political ambitions at this time.