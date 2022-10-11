The Rock Declares That He’s “Head of the Table,” Downplays Possible WrestleMania 39 Match

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is touring the country to promote his latest movie, “Black Adam,” which will be released later this month, and has been asked about a possible WWE comeback.

For the past few years, there has been speculation that WWE would like to bring The Rock back for one more encounter against his cousin, Roman Reigns. WWE would like to book The Rock vs. Reigns at WrestleMania 39, but the bout has yet to be confirmed due to The Rock’s scheduling.

The Rock was asked who is the Head of the Table on E! News’ The Rundown and stated that he is that guy.

“Who is head of the table? Without saying any names, you’re looking into his eyes right now.”

The WWE legend also downplayed announcing the bout versus Reigns at WrestleMania 39, although he did say he likes the concept of WrestleMania and is a promoter at heart.

“I am not confirming that at all. No, I am not. I know I’m going to get a text from him after he watches this.”

The Rock continued, “I love the idea of a WrestleMania. I’m close to a lot of people there, but I’m very close to one in particular, who we’ve talked about this. There are so many variables that come into play. I’m a fan because I’m a promoter at heart. I’m a fan of promoting an event and what that could be. I love WrestleMania, and I love that word.”

Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5th.

(h/t to Wrestling News for the transcription)