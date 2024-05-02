Cody Rhodes Hints At Feud With GUNTHER

Cody Rhodes participated in a Twitter media call with Triple H on Wednesday to answer questions about his upcoming Undisputed WWE Championship defense against AJ Styles at Backlash France this Saturday.

During it, he mentioned a potential showdown with Gunther down the road.

“So I’ll go ahead and say that Gunther is just out in the ether. And I do think that he and I are probably destined to clash at some point. That’s something I really look forward to because here, here’s why this is maybe a little inside baseball; Gunther is somebody that really is popular with the most hardcore wrestling fans, and there are definitely a bazillion different pockets of fandom. For the hardcore fans who are always with it, ups and downs, ebbs and flows. I always like casting myself against individuals like that because I don’t want people to ever think in this, ‘Oh, He’s the champion. Oh, he’s been. He’s becoming the face of the brand. Oh, it’s the song, and it’s the entrance, and it’s the pyro.’ I don’t want them to forget that I love actually wrestling. I love slugging it out. I really do. And he’s somebody, just in the brief time we touched the Royal Rumble, that I got a sense this could be a major opponent for me at some point down the road. But if I could work with somebody, I’d say Jey Uso. So, if I could work against somebody, I’d say Gunther is definitely on my list…..I look forward to Gunther and I look forward to everybody who challenges us as we move forward, I had an impromptu match and Carmelo Hayes just the other day. I look forward to every challenge that comes amazing.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)