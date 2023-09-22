The Rock Reveals Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of His Surprising WWE SmackDown Return

The Rock gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at his surprise return to SmackDown last week, which drew a lot of attention on social media and in SmackDown’s TV ratings.

The Rock interrupted a Pat McAfee and Austin Theory segment to do a promo before laying out Theory with the People’s Elbow.

He posted some behind-the-scenes footage of the appearance on Instagram. He captioned the post as follows:

“Cool look from backstage when my music hits – I’m hyped, focused and locked in, but this stuff makes me smile every damn time I walk thru that curtain. You can feel the MANA here. It’s real. This crowd eruption is one of the loudest reactions I’ve ever experienced in my grateful & lucky career – and these reactions get louder, crazier and more special every time the music hits. 14,000 of you erupted like it was 100,000. Connecting with people is who I am at my core and our connection is hard to explain. I feel it though. It’s electric and emotional. Powerful stuff. ~ People’s Champ.* shout to Jordan Drutman for the phenomenal iPhone work capturing the emotion and mana of this moment.“