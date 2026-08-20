The Rock Reveals Emotional Message He Left Behind After Becoming A Disney Legend

As reported by PWMania.com, WWE legend and TKO board member Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was officially inducted as a Disney Legend last weekend at D23: The Ultimate Fan Event. He received his Disney Legends award for the 2026 class, honoring his work as Maui in Disney’s Moana franchise, as well as his roles in Jungle Cruise, Race to Witch Mountain, and The Game Plan.

During the D23 event, The Rock spoke with Entertainment Tonight about various topics, including his message in the cement.

The Rock said, “I got a little nervous at the end because I left space. It said Dwayne Johnson — I left space, but I didn’t know what I was going to put there. And then I wound up putting ‘Number one girl dad.’ I did it right there. Yeah, cuz that’s forever. When I’m not here, and I’m walking in the clouds one day, my daughters are going to see that and look what he did.”

On what it means to receive the Disney Legend Award:

“It’s an honor. And you think about look, you know, I grew up a trailer park kid, and from that trailer park kid, I visited Disney when I was — when we were in Tampa, Florida, maybe I was five or six years old, and I was so just blown away at Disney, and I didn’t return until I was 25 in Orlando. And so, you know, here’s the thing that makes this special is that whether it’s the title of Disney Legend or whether it’s not Disney Legend, the truth is Disney themselves, they have created over the years an experience for families that they will never forget. And that means something, and that’s important, and that’s really cool. So, if I could do it, if I could help that and create experiences for families all over the world in my own small way, amazing.”

On recording the track “Your Dad”:

“That recording session was pretty uh surreal and emotional because generally when I’m in a recording session uh and you are performing a song like say for example if it’s u if it’s ‘Your welcome’ VO for an animated [project], it’s connected to a film or connected to box office, but this was just them and so it was really really special and I was honored to sing on this album. There are so many incredible artists on this album, Polynesian artists who are getting represented [music], and they’re getting the spotlight shined on them, which is an important thing. So, the fact that I get a chance to come in and write with Iam Tongi, who is just an amazing songwriter, beautiful singer, and his pen game is strong, mine is getting better, and he helped me write that song, ‘Your Dad,’ and it’s so special. He has captivated the world with his ludicrous charisma and talent, which are as powerful as his kindness.”

You can check out The Rock’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)