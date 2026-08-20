Je’Von Evans Names Rey Mysterio As WWE Dream Match

WWE star Je’Von Evans appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he discussed various topics, including the fact that WWE legend Brock Lesnar debuted before he was born.

Evans said, “Yeah, he did. Yeah, it’s pretty wild to think about.”

On being younger than the Elimination Chamber Match:

“Yeah, it is. I’m the youngest participant in the Chamber.”

On his dream match:

“Dream match? So of course Roman’s up there, Punk’s up there. I think I want Rey Mysterio in a one-on-one match. Me and Rey, I feel like we would go crazy, crazy. Fun fact, X-Pac just told me that I’m his dream match.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)