The Rock Reveals His Guidelines For Posting On His Social Media Accounts

Former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has a set of guidelines he follows when it comes to his social media accounts.

Rock recently spoke with CNN’s Chloe Melas and was asked, as the most-followed American man on Instagram, if anything has changed with his approach to his social media accounts in the last year.

“That answer is yes. I still have my anchoring guidelines I follow: Be authentic, be real and try to make sure every social post has a quality and meaning behind it, offering some takeaway for people and being aware about never wasting anyone’s time with a bullshit post about nothing,” Rock revealed. “But I’ll tell you, as we navigate our way through Covid’s harsh ebbs and flows, I’ve found myself trying to use a much lighter touch with my words since things on social media are so easily triggering these days, clickbait stuff.

“Lighter touch and quality I try to use daily when connecting with people through social media. And if I can make you laugh and smile, I’ll try and do that too.”

