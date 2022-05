Simone Johnson, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter, has been given a WWE ring name.

Ava Raine will be her new name. The 20-year-old recently changed her Twitter handle.

Johnson has been training at the WWE Performance Center since signing with the company in February 2020. The name change indicates that WWE is ready to promote her to NXT Television.

