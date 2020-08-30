The Singh Brothers’ Offer To Dolph Ziggler, Batista Pays Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

– Former WWE Superstar Batista took to Twitter to pay tribute to his MCU co-star, Chadwick Boseman, who passed away last night after a battle with colon cancer. WWE has since retweeted this:
#WakandaForever 🖤 pic.twitter.com/5nWaRhcKwk
— Person,Woman, Dave Bautista,Camera,TV (@DaveBautista) August 29, 2020
– The Singh Brothers tweeted the following, offering Dolph Ziggler a Bollywood role:
.@HEELZiggler after winning your second Bolly Award, we got you an opportunity of a life time in Bollywood! 🎬🎥🏆 pic.twitter.com/avNxs7Xr2s
— Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) August 29, 2020