The Undertaker Comments On Move That Felt Like A “Cattle Prod” At The End Of His Career

In a question and answer session on his Patreon page, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker discussed the move that tested him the most throughout his career.

Undertaker said, “The one that really at the end, and nothing really bothered me as far as my move set until the end of my career. But that Guillotine Leg Drop on the apron, by the end of my career it was sending shivers right up my spine like I was getting like electrical, like somebody was hitting me with a cattle prod every time that I would drop that leg on the apron.

Because there’s no give at all to the apron. That’s where everything is tied in and it’s pretty solid there. I would get pretty good height on that thing. I think that’s probably what took out my right hip, is dropping that that Guillotine Leg Drop. It was probably the hardest thing. And the tombstone just at the very end kind of started to bother me because my knees were getting kind of chewed up. But for the most part of my career, it was nothing really. It just kind of snuck up on me one day.”

“When you’re young and you’re healthy and you got that S on your chest. You’re like, you’ll live forever. Nothing’s ever gonna bother you. Then one day you wake up and you can barely walk. It’s like, ‘Wow, maybe, I should have used that a little more judiciously. Maybe I should’ve used Hells Gate a little more. But yeah, that Guillotine Leg Drop, that was pretty stiff.”