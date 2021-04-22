The Undertaker Comments On Not Being Part Of WrestleMania 37

In an interview with Justin Barrasso of SI.com, The Undertaker commented on not being part of the WWE Wrestlemania 37 PPV event:

“I was fine all the way until that first ballyhoo of fireworks. Fortunately, I was home, which made it a little easier, but going through the show and watching, I kept thinking to myself, ‘You should be there.’”

“Usually around October, I start getting my body ready for WrestleMania. I didn’t train a lot this year, purposely building in a safety net that way. So I was at peace with everything. It’s a little difficult once WrestleMania starts. I started second-guessing myself. So much of my history revolves around WrestleMania. There was a bit of an emotional tug of the heartstrings watching this year, but it’s time for me to step aside and let this next generation have the reins and go where they’re going to go.”