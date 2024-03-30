The Undertaker On What Was The “Proudest Moment” Of His Wrestling Career

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker discussed his match with Shawn Michaels from Wrestlemania 25 PLE in 2009, which is regarded by some as the greatest wrestling match of all time, during his Q&A on Patreon.

“You know me I don’t like to put myself over in those kind of answers but that match was pretty close to…in spite of Dave Meltzer only giving it four stars. I don’t remember him taking too many bumps. I don’t really have a lot of stock in what he says. I can’t even believe I just gave him credit. I did say his name and I’m regretting that right now. We might have to edit that out.

There was just so many special factors, starting with Shawn and I’s relationship. How it had come full circle and to where now we care for each other as friends and not just competitors and people working for the same company. We are genuine friends at that point.

We don’t like where we have been put on the card. So we both have chips on our shoulders. He was from San Antonio, I’m from Houston, we’re in Texas. Everything lined up perfectly for that match and that night and it’ll still probably be my proudest moment.”

(quote courtesy of SEScoops.com)