The Undertaker Shares His Thoughts On Bron Breakker, Shawn Michaels Running WWE NXT Creative

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently took to an episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including one-half of the new NXT Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker.

Undertaker said, “He’s got it. Not only the physical attributes, but he has ‘it,’ he’s a personality and the it factor is important,” ‘Taker said on “Six Feet Under.” “It’s cool that they can take that much time with him, that shows how strong the roster really is. They let him develop, and develop, and develop, and now he is ready and he’ll move into a really good spot I’m sure.”

He also talked about fellow WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels running NXT’s creative.

“What a freaking super job he’s doing down there. Shawn, when he was in his run and something went wrong, Shawn flipped a gasket … but he’s so chill down there. Matt Bloom, all those guys that are down there, they’re so nurturing. It’s crazy, it’s so well done.”

