The Undertaker Speaks Out About His Boneyard Match With AJ Styles At WrestleMania 36

During an appearance on a Nine Line Apparel live stream, The Undertaker gave his thoughts on his Boneyard match against AJ Styles at Wrestlemania 36:

“Well, if I would have made the match, I would have said, ‘Okay, this is a Buried Alive Match,'” Undertaker said. “AJ Styles doesn’t know anything about Buried Alive Matches, he called it a Boneyard Match, he’s the one who made the match, so, now it’s a Boneyard Match. Even Buried Alive Matches generally happened in the arena, so I think we were just trying to give our audience something like, ‘What is that?’ We try to add a little bit of intrigue and get people talking.”

“When AJ threw that first stone and made this personal, then it made it a no brainer,” Undertaker said. “I couldn’t stay that mainstream Undertaker and be able to respond and deal with the things he was saying in that character. A lot of people were curious, ‘What is the Unholy Trinity?’ Well, the Unholy Trinity that I referenced was The Deadman, The Badass, and the man himself, Mark Calaway, and I put them all together. My brain was working that way, it was the unification of all these three entities into one person.”