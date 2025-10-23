The Ups & Downs Of Justin Credible

Justin Credible is a nice guy, but PJ Polaco is a desperate drug addict that should seek help immediately if he wants to stay alive. We’ve seen this story many times before, both inside and outside of professional wrestling, either someone changes their life or more often than not, they meet an early demise.

I wasn’t surprised when I saw the news surface online two weeks ago that former ECW heavyweight champion, Justin Credible, who had several well-documented drug issues for the past several years, made headlines with claims that he was in a car accident. The real-life Peter Polaco made a name for himself in the late-90s as the hotshot heel in ECW after an undistinguished run in the WWF as Aldo Montoya. Undoubtedly, he overachieved, as nobody would’ve guessed that “The Portuguese Man of War” wearing the goofy mask in 1996 would’ve been a main event star in one of the national organizations four years later. Unfortunately, for the past 15 years, the former wrestling star has made headlines for all the wrong reasons outside of the ring.

In more recent years, Polaco was notorious for peddling merchandise online, including an autobiography that was published in 2022, to fans that would pay for the items but never receive anything from him. Numerous fans made others aware of the situation where they purchased books, autographs, or t-shirts before they were scammed out of the cash by the former wrestling star.

So, when Credible posted online that he was in a car accident and needed money for “gas and tolls” with heart monitor stickers still attached to him in the wrong places on his chest, it’s understandable that most assumed that it was another ruse to try to get some quick cash.

It’s not breaking news that drug addicts lie and will do anything to get their fix. They are so desperate that it’s usually rather easy to poke holes in their story. Polaco, who lives in Connecticut, claimed that he was in Philadelphia when the wreck happened, and posted a picture of a car that looked to be totaled so how exactly would gas money help if the vehicle was clearly not able to make it on the road? He also claimed that he needed money for a hotel for the night, but already looked to be in a hotel room in the picture that he posted. He wore a rosary in the photo and asked if “anyone could bless him” when he asked for money. Sadly, drug addicts often try to cite religion in their attempts to get money.

Former WWE star, Maven confronted Justin Credible with the accusations that he scammed fans without sending merchandise on his Youtubue video series a few months ago, and the former ECW grappler admitted that he didn’t send items to fans. He rebuffed claims from promoters that he showed up intoxicated to autograph signings in the past. One of the things that was clarified in the Maven video was that a graphic picture of an infection of his leg, which he used to ask for money before, was legitimate as Credible showed his leg in the video. The problem is, it’s very possible that the leg infection is a result of drug use, as the late Jimmy Rave, who had well-documented drug use before he died in 2021, lost three limbs from it before he passed away.



About two months ago, he resurfaced in a wrestling ring when he had a match in Memphis that was absolutely pitiful to say the least. He looked like a drug addict and completely unhealthy in the video of the bout. It went less than four minutes and at one point, it looked like he could barely move, which was extremely concerning. Justin Credible hasn’t worked a regular wrestling schedule in years so it’s fair to say that he should move on to life after wrestling.

After the recent controversy, ECW valet, Francine posted a flashback video on her Youtube channel of an interview that she did for her podcast, where Credible claimed that he had a job lined up at a Chilli’s restaurant in December, but it’s unclear exactly when the interview took place so it’s unknown if it’s current or not. Generally, the food service industry doesn’t drug test, but if someone is an addict, it’s easy to see why they could lose a job if they aren’t dependable to show up for it. Years ago, Justin Credible was said to have a job at an Olive Garden as a cook, and that probably would’ve been a good career to pursue after pro wrestling.

It’s not as glamorous as pay-per-view, but there’s absolutely no shame in someone transitioning back to civilian life to make an honest living in a field that could offer health insurance and benefits. As mentioned, PJ Polaco had a notable career that he could’ve been proud of, especially if he found success as a chef in his later years.

However, as disappointing as it is to say, the drug issues of PJ Polaco have completely overshadowed the career of Justin Credible. He’s known more for his attempts to try to scam money from fans than anything he did in the ring. It’s very sad because as mentioned, he deserves credit for how he overachieved from where he started in the business.

A lot of people have offered their opinion on the situation, but this is not another attempt to pile onto Polaco when he’s clearly down. In fact, it is quite the opposite.

The main reason that I wanted to write this article is that when I met Justin Credible, he was tremendously kind and polite. When Shane Douglas tried his first attempt at an ECW reunion with Hardcore Homecoming in 2005, specifically after the original event in Philadelphia drew more than 1,000 fans in June of that year, a follow-up tour was booked for the fall with stops in Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and Buffalo, all regular cities for ECW during its heyday. The ticket prices of Philadelphia didn’t translate to later in the year, as the $100 floor seats at The Golden Dome in Monaca, PA went mostly unsold, but there were many fans that bought the $25 general admission tickets. We originally bought those general admission seats, but were upgraded to second row prior to bell time. Cleveland had The Dudleys, Raven, and Rhino on the card so Pittsburgh was clearly the B-show, but it was still a fun experience. The Buffalo show was canceled because of some type of conflict with the building. Post-show, there was an autograph signing with the stars for a donation to Hurricane Katrina relief efforts.

I hadn’t noticed at the time since it was a rather jammed space where the wrestlers were signing, but Justin Credible actually wasn’t at the tables that were set up. We met a few of the stars and everyone was gracious. When we were leaving the venue, we noticed Justin Credible in the lobby at one of the vending machines. I didn’t realize it at the time because 16-year-old Jim was thrilled to get the Justin Credible ECW figured signed that I brought to the show, but he had a nurse with him and sounded like he might’ve been ill since it was flu season. Once I realized that he wasn’t feeling well, I said, “I’m sorry I was going to ask for you to sign this, but I didn’t know you weren’t feeling good.” Justin said it was no problem and insisted that he sign the figure and take a picture with us. He went as far as to thank us for asking him for an autograph. He didn’t need to do that, and considering that he was ill, it would’ve been more than understandable if he would’ve declined.

There’s no doubt that addiction brings out the worst in people, and while they are still responsible for their action, it doesn’t mean that they are as terrible as their worst moments. Peter Polaco is a drug addict and he’s doing what drug addicts do to get their fix, but that’s not all that he is as a person. Based on how these situations usually go and the path that Polaco is on, I’d guess that his story is going to end the way that most of these scenarios end, but I sincerely hope I’m wrong. Professional wrestling doesn’t need another topic for a Dark Side of The Ring episode, but it would be nice to see a successful redemption story.

