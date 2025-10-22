AEW Dynamite is back tonight from the Boeing Center at TechPort in San Antonio, Texas, airing live starting at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.

Advertised is Daniel Garcia, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe & Roderick Strong, Mercedes Mone’s Celebration, the AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament bracket reveal, Kazuchika Okada vs. Bandido for the AEW Unified title, The Opps vs. The Hurt Syndicate for the AEW Trios titles, as well as Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Jamie Hayter & Queen Aminata vs. Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale vs. Skye Blue & Julia Hart in women’s four-way tag-team action.

The following are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, October 22, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on TBS and HBO Max.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS – OCTOBER 22, 2025

The theme song for the show hits as we start things off with a live shot inside the host venue for tonight’s show. Excalibur welcomes us to the program as pyro erupts at the top of the entrance stage.

AEW Trios Championships

The Opps (c) vs. The Hurt Syndicate

Inside the arena, the theme for Samoa Joe hits and out he comes to chants of “Joe! Joe! Joe!” from the San Antonio crowd, as he and his fellow members of The Opps, Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata, make their way to the ring for the advertised defense of their AEW Trios Championships.

They settle in the ring and their music dies down. From there, the best theme song in pro wrestling today hits to bring out The Hurt Syndicate trio of Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and MVP. The three top contenders make their way to the ring to loud “We hurt people!” chants from the crowd.

The bell sounds and this opening title tilt is now officially off-and-running. Benjamin and Shibata kick things off for their respective teams at the onset. They exchange quick strikes, and then exchange side-headlocks. Benjamin takes Shibata down.

He goes for an ankle lock, but Shibata turns it into an arm-bar attempt. Benjamin counters into a roll-up for a two count, and then Lashley and Hobbs tag in. They square up, and then Joe tags in. Lashley drops Joe with one shot, and then delivers more in the corner.

Joe turns it around for a bit, but Lashley slams him down. Benjamin tags back in and comes off the top, but Joe walks away and tags in Hobbs. Hobbs clotheslines Benjamin to the outside, and Lashley sends Hobbs out as well. Shibata sends Lashley out.

MVP sends Shibata out, and then Joe sends MVP out. Benjamin comes back in with a knee to Joe, but then Joe and Hobbs double-team Benjamin. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the match continues.

When the show returns, we see Joe has Benjamin in the corner as he pummels away before bringing him to the middle for a chin-lock. The ref checks on Shelton, who slowly gets back to a vertical base to break free of the hold, but Joe shoves him toward the corner.

He delivers some more strikes. Joe gets Benjamin to the ropes for even more damage, but Shelton starts to fights back, eventually taking Joe to the mat with a DDT, and a tag to Lashley. Shibata tags in as well, and Bobby tosses him around with ease before landing a shot in the corner and taking The Wrestler to the canvas.

He sends the rest of The Opps off the apron before taking Shibata down with a Dominator, before Hobbs rushes into the ring for a standoff with Lashley amidst more “meat” chants. The two trade strikes until Lashley spins the Powerhouse around for a Hurt Lock, only for Hobbs to break free.

Both men take each other out with a shoulder tackle, and Lashley slowly gets up only to take a PK from Shibata, who gets a near-fall for the effort. MVP gets the tag, as does Samoa Joe, who gets sent to the mat by MVP, who goes Ballin’ for an elbow drop and the cover.

Shibata breaks the pin and things break down once again between all six men…before Joe goes for a Coquina Clutch on MVP. MVP counters with a jawbreaker before the hold is cinched in, and he goes for a Playmaker before Ricochet runs down to the apron for a distraction. Joe gets the Coquina Clutch. MVP taps out.

Winners and STILL AEW Trios Champions: The Opps

Samoa Joe Explains Post-Match Attack Of Hangman Page

Once the match wraps up, Tony Schiavone gets in the ring and asks Joe why they attacked Adam Page after their match at WrestleDream. Joe says the reason why is because he exists and he hunts people who call themselves a champion. Joe says he will make Page his bitch, and everyone can rest assured that The Opps are never lacking.

Kris Statlander Accepts Challenge For AEW Full Gear Title Match

We then see footage of Mercedes Mone arriving to the arena earlier today. Backstage, Renee Paquette is with the AEW Women’s World Champion, Kris Statlander. Statlander says she isn’t focused on former champion ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm anymore.

Instead, she is focused on what she is going to do. Statlander says she has beaten Storm and won the AEW Women’s World Championship, and asks Mone if she has done either of those things. Statlander accepts Mone’s challenge for a match at Full Gear, and tells Mone to have a nice celebration tonight.

Darby Allin Says Things With The Death Riders Aren’t Over

We head back inside the arena, where the familiar sounds of Darby Allin’s theme hits. The fans begin chanting his name as he emerges from the back. He then makes his way to the ring and settles inside, laying out his AEW flag and picking up a microphone.

Allin says people were calling him irresponsible for climbing Mount Everest and he couldn’t be the face of the company for potentially getting himself killed. Allin says he disagrees, because it proves he is willing to do whatever it takes.

For this company, he says, he’ll do literally anything. He says he’s willing to die for this place. He says it again. Allin says he knows the Death Riders aren’t just going to go away, and he will not be far behind them as long as they are breathing.

Jurassic Express Set Sights On AEW Tag-Team Titles

Jurassic Express duo Jack Perry and Luchasaurus cut a promo after their match at WrestleDream. Jack Perry says they beat one of the most legendary tag teams of all time, and they are back to take it all in AEW, including the AEW World Tag Team titles.

Four-Way Tag Team Match

Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale vs. Jamie Hayter & Queen Aminata vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford

We see the ring entrances for the four teams involved in this match to shed some light on the new AEW women’s tag-team division. Nightingale and Blue start the match off at the bell. Nightingale throws Blue into the corner and tags Cameron in.

Nightingale and Cameron double-team Blue and Cameron goes for the cover, but Blue kicks out at one. Blue dodges an enzuigiri and delivers a thrust kick before Ford tags in. Blue and Ford exchange shots, and then Cameron delivers shots to Ford as Blue leaves the ring.

Ford comes back with a throat chop and spears Cameron in the corner. Bayne tags in and spears Cameron in the corner repeatedly. Bayne and Ford double-team Cameron, but Nightingale makes the save. Ford tosses Nightingale to the outside, and Blue and Hart attack her.

Hayter tags in and kicks Ford to the floor before delivers elbow strikes to Bayne. Hayter kicks Bayne in the face and shoves her into the corner. Hayter delivers a corner clothesline and tags in Aminata. Bayne comes back with a double suplex and then she and Ford dive onto everyone else on the outside.

On that note, we shift gears and settle into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Skye get a blind tag going after Aminata, who takes the Sisters out before tagging in Willow out of desperation.

Nightingale sends Hart and Blue into the corner for a hip attack, slamming Hart down before landing a spine-buster on Skye for a two count. Harley comes in for an assist, but Megan stops a Doctor Bomb attempt before Cameron goes after the Megasus.

Bayne drags Skye to her corner for a tag to Penelope, who gets launched at Willow by Megan for a near-fall. Skye and Hart go after Bayne, but they take a stunner by Ford into a German suplex by the Megasus. She goes after Willow now, hoisting her up on her shoulders.

Nightingale breaks free, sending Bayne into Ford. Bayne drops to the floor as Hayter gets a blind tag from Willow, going after Penelope herself before Aminata joins in for a double-team. Headbutt by the Queen leads into a Hayterade for the pin and the victory.

Once the match wraps up, we see Hayter and Aminata celebrating, when Hayter grabs a microphone. She is going to announce the team she will face in the first round of the AEW Women’s Tag-Team title tournament, which the winner of the previous match earned the right to do. She picks the Sisters of Sin.

Winners: Jamie Hayter & Queen Aminata

The Young Bucks Get Another ‘Money Match’

Backstage, The Young Bucks are outside of Tony Khan’s office, but Renee interrupts them. Nick Jackson says they don’t know what is next for them, but they will team with and wrestle anyone in a money match. Khan finally answers the door.

Khan says he will put up $400,000 if the Bucks take on Jurassic Express and JetSpeed. They ask if it’s four-on-two, and then Khan says the Bucks can team up with these guys. FTR and Stokely walk out of his office, and Stokely says since the holidays are coming up, the Bucks could use the money more than them.

Mercedes Moné’s Celebration

The show heads to a commercial break after The Young Bucks and FTR finish talking. When the show returns, Renee Paquette is in the ring. She introduces Mercedes Moné, who makes her way out for her scheduled celebration as the “CEO!” theme plays.

As she makes her way out, we see a group of men head out to the ramp with the procession of belts, only for Mini Moné to appear in the ring instead, to a big pop. The puppet begins to speak. She talks about bad things happening in threes.

She continues cracking jokes, only for Mercedes’ theme to play again to cut her off. A very angry Mercedes Moné comes out. She yells, telling the boys and Renee Paquette to leave. They each do. She runs down Harley for making a mockery of her.

She pokes fun at Harley begging her to be a tag partner and disrespecting the title celebration. She calls the fans “stupid, dumb marks” before shoving the puppet’s face into the cake. She pulls out Harley Cameron from under the table.

It is here where stuff goes bad for her. Kris Statlander appears as well, hoisting the CEO up and sending her face-first to the cake. She then picks the 12 title holding women’s wrestling star up in the air and slam her down through the table. The ‘celebration’ ends there.

Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O’Reilly

A video package is shown from after AEW WrestleDream, with Jon Moxley dealing with accepting his failure that night against Darby Allin. He says nobody in pro wrestling does what he does, running down the business for not meeting the standard he has set.

He says Darby made him a liar…but he knows who he is when he looks at himself in the mirror. We head to ringside as Kyle O’Reilly makes his entrance for our next match, before Jon Moxley enters through the crowd. The bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running.

In the early goings, O’Reilly looks for a kick on Mox. Mox backs away. O’Reilly gets a hold on Mox, only for Mox to turn it around with an arm drag. Kyle captures a leg hook on Mox, who quickly scrambles to the ropes for a break. Both men back on their feet as O’Reilly takes a hold of the arm of Mox.

He brings him down to the mat before Mox turns it around for a cross arm breaker. Kyle manages to escape, trapping both arms for a nearfall on Moxley, before catching Mox with a flying armbar. Mox tries to break free, but instead gets to his feet for a boot to the face of O’Reilly to break the hold.

He starts to turn things around, catching the leg of Kyle before biting him on the head. Mox then shoves him away as the show heads into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see O’Reilly hit Mox with a shot that knocks him off the apron and to the floor.

Moxley gets into a chair on the outside, but O’Reilly delivers a dropkick from the apron. O’Reilly gets Moxley back into the ring and they exchange elbow strikes. O’Reilly delivers a knee to the midsection and follows with palm strikes.

O’Reilly delivers more knee strikes and takes Moxley down. O’Reilly delivers an elbow in the corner and goes for a triangle choke, but Moxley gets to the ropes and catapults O’Reilly into the bottom rope. Moxley goes for the Bulldog Choke, but O’Reilly counters out into an ankle lock.

Kyle O’Reilly drops down and locks in a cross arm-breaker, but Moxley escapes and drops O’Reilly with lariat. Moxley delivers a piledriver and goes for the cover, but O’Reilly kicks out at two. Moxley goes back to the Bulldog Choke, but O’Reilly makes it to the ropes.

O’Reilly swipes at Moxley a few times and dodges a stomp. O’Reilly delivers a few shots and dodges the Paradigm Shift. O’Reilly gets Moxley in an ankle lock, but Moxley grabs the referee and knocks him out. Other referees rush the ring and call for the bell. Afterwards, all hell breaks loose between the factions. We head to a commercial.

Winner via Disqualification: Kyle O’Reilly

Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy & Roderick Strong vs. Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia & Wheeler Yuta

When the show returns, we shoot down to ringside, where we see that our next match is already underway. It features The Conglomeration duo of Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe being joined by Roderick Strong of Paragon, as they battle The Death Riders trio of laudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta.

Kicking things off for their respective teams at the onset are Cassidy and Yuta. Yuta takes Cassidy down and works over his arm, but Cassidy counters into a roll-up for a two count. Yuta comes back with a roll-up of his own, and then they exchange roll-ups but only get one counts each time.

Cassidy finally gets a two count, and then goes for the Orange Punch as Yuta backs into the ropes. Garcia tags in, and he eventually takes Cassidy down. Briscoe tags in and delivers elbow strikes. Garcia comes back with a boot to the face.

However, Briscoe delivers a flying elbow strike. Strong tags in and delivers chops to Garcia, and then Castagnoli tags in. Castagnoli delivers shots to Strong, but Strong comes back with a dropkick and chops of his own. Strong delivers right hands and follows with a knee strike.

Castagnoli shoves Strong into the corner, but Strong knocks Garcia and Yuta down before delivering more shots to Castagnoli. Garcia comes back in, but Strong delivers a back-breaker. Castagnoli takes advantage and sends Strong to the outside.

Strong drops Yuta with a back-breaker, and then dropkicks Castagnoli into the barricade. Strong slams Castagnoli onto the barricade, but Yuta comes back and distracts him. Castagnoli throws Strong throat-first onto the top of the barricade.

On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.