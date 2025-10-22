Big Updates For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite In San Antonio

Tony Khan took to X this evening to announce some updates for tonight’s AEW Dynamite show.

Heading into the October 22 episode from San Antonio, TX., the AEW President announced the addition of Daniel Garcia, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe & Roderick Strong, as well as a four-way women’s tag-team tilt with Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Jamie Hayter & Queen Aminata vs. Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale vs. Skye Blue & Julia Hart.

Also scheduled for tonight’s AEW Dynamite is ’12 Belts Mone’ Mercedes Mone’s championship celebration, the AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament bracket reveal, “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada vs. Bandido for the AEW Unified title, as well as The Opps trio of Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata vs. The Hurt Syndicate team of Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and MVP for the AEW Trios titles.

Join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results.