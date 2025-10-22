Kurt Angle Talks About Negotiations He Was In With Hulk Hogan When He Died

Kurt Angle appeared today as a guest on The Ariel Helwani Show for an in-depth interview.

The following are some of the highlights.

On initially turning down Hulk Hogan when he approached him about being involved with his Real American Freestyle Wrestling promotion: “[Hulk Hogan)] said, ‘listen, we can make this thing really big, but I need you to be a part of the team.’ Well, I turned him down because the first time he offered me a certain amount of money and I said, ‘well, to be a part of this promotion, I probably need a little bit more than that.’ And he said, ‘well, we can’t give it to you right now.'”

On eventually coming to terms and Hulk Hogan sadly passing away in the process of him actually signing the contract to join his upstart company: “We talked again and we made it work. And then he passed away in the process of me signing the contract. So Chad Bronstein, the other owner, continued on with me and he signed me on. So I’m really excited about this because for the first time, I feel like freestyle wrestling could be mainstream.”

