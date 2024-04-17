The Young Bucks On AEW Dynasty: “Expect Big Surprises”

Just in time for this Sunday’s Dynasty pay-per-view event at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO, AEW has dropped an interesting teaser.

Top matchups for the show include AEW World Heavyweight Champion Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland, Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay, AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa, AEW TBS Champion Juila Hart vs. Willow Nightingale, and a Vacant AEW Tag Team Title Tournament Finals Ladder Match between The Young Bucks and FTR.

Also confirmed are AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. PAC, Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston, and Mark Briscoe vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King), and AEW International Champion Roderick Strong vs. Kyle O’Reilly.

During their interview with Sports Illustrated, the Young Bucks discussed a variety of topics, including Dynasty. Matt Jackson hinted at big surprises ahead.

“Expect us to put on a show. Nobody does pay-per-view like AEW. Expect big surprises. No other tag team in history consistently performs in big title matches like us. And expect us to start our historic third tag team title run, the one that’ll go down as the greatest of our career.”