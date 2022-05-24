Theory to Change WWE United States Title Belt Design?

Theory hopes to change the design of the WWE United States Championship that he won from Finn Balor on the April 18 edition of RAW.

Theory recently spoke with B-Sox of 95 KGGO and indicated that the design of the title may be changed in the near future. Theory has stated that he wants to include a camera on the front plate of the belt so that he may capture some of his trademark selfies while wearing it.

“You can’t give out all the clues or spoil all the surprises. I do like the United States Championship that I hold, maybe because I hold it. I got my awesome Theory plates on the side. I’ll be rocking this for a little bit, but who knows, I might change it pretty soon, maybe,” Theory revealed. “For me, I definitely would have something that is more flashy. I love the spinner titles, I think they are great.

“Maybe there is a way to incorporate a camera or something on there. Take a selfie with the title. Imagine, you lay somebody out, and then you hold the title up and it’s taking a picture of them on the ground. How cool is that?”

Theory did not appear on this week’s RAW and has not competed since losing by disqualification to Cody Rhodes on May 9 on RAW. Last week’s RAW featured Theory, who was supposed to face Mustafa Ali, but instead revealed Veer Mahaan as Ali’s opponent, with The Miz serving as the special referee. Veer won the match, and Theory took a selfie with The Miz and Veer while standing over Ali afterward.

There’s no news yet on what WWE has planned for Theory in the future, or if his proposal to revamp the United States Title design is being considered.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.