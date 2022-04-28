This Week’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage Heavily Rewritten Due To Adam Page

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW World Champion Adam Page missed this week’s Dynamite due to Covid-19. The show was “heavily rewritten,” according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com. Meltzer said the following on Wrestling Observer Radio about the situation:

“Adam Page and his family are okay, he’s pretty much said he was okay, and he expects he will be on TV next week. They had to rewrite some of the TV. I heard Rampage had to be rewritten more than Dynamite, but Dynamite had to be rewritten and a few things were changed, some things, orders were changed. Obviously there was going to be a big angle with CM Punk and Adam Page that would lead to the announcement of the match, and instead they just announced the match as the main event for Double Or Nothing, so whatever that was probably will take place next week if he is able to be there next week, which, as I said, he believes he will be there next week.”