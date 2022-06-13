Thunder Rosa Accused of “Sandbagging” Marina Shafir, Ivelisse Reacts

Thunder Rosa has been accused of “sandbagging” Marina Shafir.

The following was written by Twitter user @ericinsarasota about the Thunder Rosa vs. Marina Shafir match from the June 8th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen a match where somebody so obviously tried to make themselves look better than their opponent by sandbagging and no selling, but I just saw a perfect example of it on Dynamite.

It might just look like a bad match to the untrained eye but it’s pretty clear when somebody doesn’t want to play ball. Which sucks because it just makes you and your opponent look bad.”

When both Britt Baker and Shafir liked the tweet, it gained attention. Ivelisse, a former AEW star who was accused of being “unprofessional” during a match with Rosa, stated on Twitter the following.

“I truly wholeheartedly appreciate all the recent ‘Ivelisse was right’ statements, hits the soul in ways you could never imagine.”

Here are some highlights from the match: