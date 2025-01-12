Thunder Rosa On Adam Copeland: “He Can Be An AEW World Champion”

AEW star Thunder Rosa appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including FTR’s work.

Rosa said, “One of the things that I really, really like about FTR is that, no matter who they put them with, they’re always on point. A lot of the matches that stood out to me [in 2024] was when we started Collision, and the one-hour matches that they were doing with Juice [Robinson] and [The Bang Bang Gang]. They were freaking amazing. And a lot of it … was called in the ring. And you can even see that. That’s how good those guys are.”

On Adam Copeland competing for the AEW World Title:

“Now having Cope as one of the ones who is trying to get this title, it makes him more realistic that there would be some change in the next couple weeks, or at least towards the next pay-per-view. I am excited, ’cause I know he was [TNT Champion], now he can be an AEW World Champion.”

