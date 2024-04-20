Thunder Rosa On Her Issues With Deonna Purrazzo, How She Feels Heading Into AEW Dynasty

AEW star Thunder Rosa appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where she talked about a number of topics including her issues with Deonna Purrazzo.

Rosa said, “Last Wednesday, I got knocked out with that silver [tray] thing. Then [Deonna] comes, and I didn’t know where I was, and she just told me to ‘f**k off.’ You don’t come and help, and then you tell the person to f**k off. Come on, man, have some respect.”

“I don’t even know where I was. I thought it was Toni, the person that touched me, but since now I know her true intentions, and we both want the same thing that Toni has, I know she’s not my friend. She said I’m not friends with her anyways. That’s bull***. I know what it is. She’s going for what I want and what is mine. She had her turn and she just lost.”

On how she’s feeling heading into Dynasty:

“I’m very f**king confident. You’ve been part of my journey, and you know how long it took me to just get my confidence back in the ring, period. I feel like the more I step in, the more my old self is sparked again. But I’m a new person, and you guys have seen it throughout the last six weeks that you have been able to see me and see me do a bunch of promos and backstage [segments]…”

“I came from the ground, I’m again on top, and I’m pain-free. And probably, this is the healthiest I’ve been physically, spiritually, and mentally. I think Toni should be scared of that more than anything else, because somebody with a clear head can be more dangerous than somebody with a foggy head and not knowing what they want in their life.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.