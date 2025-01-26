Thunder Rosa Recalls Panic Attack During Match Following Back Injury

AEW star Thunder Rosa spoke with Tim Hann Rivera on a number of topics, including having a panic attack in the match she competed in after she got hurt.

Rosa said, “When I was in the middle of the match, I was crying for real. I had a panic attack in the middle of the match. International f****** show. It was a disaster afterword because people came after me, rumors came out, like I was hiding from people. I wasn’t hiding from people. I literally broke my back. The only thing I had, it was gone. The only thing that kept me sane was gone. I had to rediscover who I was as a woman. Who I was as a wrestler. It was a process that took me almost two years.”

You can check out Rosa’s comments in the video below.