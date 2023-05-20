Thunder Rosa Reveals She Cried Seeing Her Face On The AEW Collision Poster

As PWMania.com previously reported, All Elite Wrestling and Warner Bros. Discovery announced on Wednesday that AEW Collision, a new show, will premiere on June 17. Along with a press release, several graphics and the show’s official logo were distributed.

Thunder Rosa, who has been out of action since last year due to a back injury, is one of the names featured on the promotional material.

On Friday’s episode of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, the former AEW Women’s Champion revealed that seeing her face alongside Bryan Danielson, Powerhouse Hobbs, Samoa Joe, Miro, Andrade El Idolo, and others made her emotional.

Highlights from the podcast are included below:

On her reaction to the announcement:

“I remember, I breathe and I look back at Tony, my producer right here, who’s right next to me, and I started crying because why? Because I’m on the main center of a poster of a major show that is happening June 17 on Saturday … I know it’s super early, but holy s**t, this is happening again.”

On Julia Hart being set to appear on the show:

“It’s beautiful to see that very, very young, like fresh out of high school wrestler, from being a cheerleader to being a black badass cold woman in the ring now. It’s beautiful seeing the growth of a lot of my peers.”

