Thunder Rosa Shares Her Thoughts On Toni Storm’s New Character

AEW star Thunder Rosa appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics, including Toni Storm’s new character.

Rosa said, “She came back weird, she doesn’t — she doesn’t remember we tagged, and just like interrupted all this stuff. Since she came back from London, like, she’s just like … I don’t know what’s wrong with her.”

On what’s going to happen with Storm:

“I honestly don’t know what’s gonna happen. All I know is she came and interrupted me on Collision last Saturday, which I wasn’t a fan of it, because I’m tired… Toni, when you get your gears back together, let’s talk.”

