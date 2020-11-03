Thunder Rosa Talks About The Problem With Joining WWE

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Thunder Rosa talked about her future in the wrestling business:

“I am signed with NWA and have another year with them. When it’s my time, it’s gonna be my time. When my time comes, I’m not going to come as just another person on the roster, mark my words. I’m coming for everything and I’m coming to be on top, just like I did this first time. My value is going to be bigger because I’m going to be a better wrestler, cut better promos, my body is going to be chiseled, I’m going to have a better MMA record. I’m gonna be like, ‘This is all I have to offer, what do you have to offer me?’ That’s what I want when I go to a bigger company. I want them to want me,” she said. “Because of all the projects I have on the side, it has to be a place where I’m able to continue working on what I’m working on. If I’m able to do it with NWA, then NWA. If I’m able to do it with AEW, probably. Now knowing what WWE is doing with things we have on the side, it’s going to be very difficult for me to work on my personal projects. Sometimes, those personal projects are the things that bring you the most joy in life. I don’t want that joy to be taken away from money. If that’s what I have to sacrifice, I’d rather be happy than be a slave.” (quote courtesy of Fightful.com)