Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo Texas Bull Rope Match Set For 8/10 AEW Collision

A Texas Bull Rope match is coming to AEW Collision next week.

During this week’s episode of AEW Collision, which aired at a special time of 5/4c on TNT on Saturday, August 3, 2024, a Texas Bull Rope match was announced for next week’s show.

Scheduled for August 10, 2024, back in its’ normal time slot, Thunder Rosa and Deonna Purrazzo will go one-on-one in a Texas Bull Rope match on the weekly two-hour Saturday night prime time program.

