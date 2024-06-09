Tickets For TNA Wrestling’s Return To Tampa, Florida Now On Sale

TNA Wrestling recently announced that tickets for the company’s upcoming return to Tampa, Florida are now on sale, which includes both the August 2 and August 3 shows. It was also announced that both shows will be TV tapings for iMPACT.

Tickets for TNA Wrestling’s Return to Tampa This August Are On-Sale Now!

TNA Wrestling makes its long-awaited return to Tampa, Florida on Friday, August 2 and Saturday, August 3. Both shows will be filmed for upcoming episodes of the company’s flagship weekly TV, iMPACT! on AXS TV.

Tickets for both Tampa shows are ON-SALE NOW at TNAWrestling.com!

TNA Wrestling will bring all the superstars to Tampa, including Matt Hardy, Nic Nemeth, Joe Hendry, Mustafa Ali, Jordynne Grace, Eric Young, Ash By Elegance, Moose and so many more.