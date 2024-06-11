TNA Announces New Segment For Thursday’s iMPACT

Former WWE star and current TNA star Ash By Elegance (Dana Brooke) has been making her presence known all over the pro wrestling industry this past week as she sat at ringside for the TNA Knockouts World Championship Match between Jordynne Grace and Allysin Kay at the 20th Anniversary show of iMPACT. The former WWE star then showed up at the NXT Battleground PLE last Sunday night during the Women’s Title Match between Roxanne Perez and Grace.

TNA Wrestling announced that Ash will appear on this week’s episode of iMPACT on AXS TV, but it was not mentioned if she would just show up or compete in a match.

Previously announced for the show, Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth will take on ABC (Ace Austin and Chris Bey) in a tag team match, Dani Luna will face Tasha Steelz in a singles match, Masha Slamovich, one-half of the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, will face Marti Belle in a non-title match, and Mike Santana will battle The Rascalz’s Zachary Wentz in singles action.

This week’s TNA iMPACT on AXS TV will also see the enigmatic ‘Broken’ Matt Hardy extend a mysterious invitation to The System, inviting them into the Hardy Compound, and Steph De Lander give PCO his answer, leaving us all wondering what her response will be.