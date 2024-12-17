TNA Facing Potential Wave Of Departures

TNA Wrestling is currently experiencing a wave of departures and significant changes as the company heads into 2025. Notable names like Josh Alexander and Jordynne Grace are expected to explore free agency, while others, including Rhino and Trent Seven, have already confirmed their exits.

On Monday, ring announcer Jade Chung announced her departure, with her contract set to expire at the end of the year. Additionally, AJ Francis (formerly known as Top Dolla in WWE) has a TNA deal that is due to expire soon, with both sides reportedly open to an extension.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shed light on the situation, revealing that some TNA talent were asked to take pay cuts, which has played a role in recent departures.

“Yeah, there may be more too coming. You know, one of the things that happened was a lot of the talent was asked to take pay cuts. I don’t know how many. And then there’s Rhino. That was among the reasons Rhino left. So he left. His last match would have been on Saturday, I believe Jade Chung, who’s the ring announcer. She left her contract, I think was up at the end of the year. So she’s done.”

Meltzer also discussed the status of Josh Alexander, a cornerstone of TNA’s roster, whose contract is set to expire soon. Alexander, considered one of the best wrestlers in the company, has indicated that he intends to test the free-agent market.

“Josh Alexander, who’s [Jade Chung’s] husband, his contract is coming up very soon. It’s not a lock that he’s leaving, but I think there’s an expectation that he’s leaving, you know? I mean, he said he’s going to test free agency. So it kind of depends on where he gets an offer. I mean, he’s a great, great wrestler.”

Meltzer added that while Alexander may not have drawn as much attention during his last free-agent period, his stock remains high due to his in-ring talent, and this time could prove different.

These changes mark a challenging period for TNA as they attempt to retain key talent while balancing financial considerations. With rumors of a working relationship between WWE and TNA, the exits of stars like Grace and Alexander could signal new opportunities for both the talent and the promotions involved.

As TNA prepares for 2025, the coming months will be pivotal in shaping the future of its roster and direction.