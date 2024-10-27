TNA Genesis PPV Event Set For January 19th In Texas

TNA recently announced that their 2025 Genesis PPV, which will be the company’s first big show in the new year, will take place on Sunday, January 19th from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

The company also announced that the post-TNA Genesis edition of iMPACT will air live on January 24th from the Boeing Center in San Antonio, Texas. This will be the first live edition of TNA iMPACT since 2015. Tickets for the show are set to go on sale on Friday, November 15th.

TNA Wrestling Returns to Dallas: Genesis Pay-Per-View Kicks Off 2025 Followed by Special Live Edition of iMPACT!

Multiple Championship Matches Confirmed for Sunday, January 19th at The Curtis Culwell Center

TNA’s Flagship Weekly TV Show, iMPACT!, Will Air LIVE on Thursday, January 23, From The Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas

TNA Wrestling presents its first event of 2025, Genesis, which will air live around the world on pay-per-view on Sunday, January 19, emanating from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, part of the Dallas Metroplex.

TNA has not had shows in Dallas since the summer of 2022.

The fallout from Genesis will kick off a LIVE episode of TNA’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT! on AXS TV and TNA+, on Thursday night, January 23 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio.

All the TNA stars will be in action again on Friday, January 24, for television tapings the following night in San Antonio.