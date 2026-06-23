TNA Hall Of Famer Reportedly Being Considered For Slammiversary

TNA Wrestling could be bringing back one of its most recognizable legends for this weekend’s Slammiversary pay-per-view.

According to PWInsider.com’s Mike Johnson, there is currently a creative pitch in place for a TNA Hall of Famer to be involved in the event. At this time, no details regarding the individual’s identity or potential role have been revealed.

The report comes as anticipation continues to build for Slammiversary, which is already shaping up to be one of TNA’s biggest events of the year.

Should the appearance happen, there are plenty of notable names for fans to speculate about. TNA’s Hall of Fame includes a wide range of legendary performers and personalities who helped define the promotion throughout its history.

Current TNA Hall of Fame members include Abyss, Kurt Angle, Team 3D, Ken Shamrock, Mickie James, Awesome Kong, Gail Kim, The Beautiful People, Mike Tenay, Raven, Rhino, Sting, Earl Hebner, and Traci Brooks.

The late Bob Ryder and Don West are also recognized as Hall of Fame inductees.

Meanwhile, TNA recently announced that ODB will be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame later this year, with her ceremony scheduled for October.

Slammiversary will feature a stacked lineup of championship matches and high-profile encounters.

Current TNA Slammiversary Card

TNA World Championship

Mike Santana (c) vs. Nic Nemeth

TNA Knockouts World Championship

Lei Ying Lee (c) vs. Xia Brookside

TNA World Tag Team Championship – Three-Way Ladder Match

The System (Brian Myers & Bear Bronson) (c) vs. The Hardys vs. The Righteous

TNA X-Division Championship – Ultimate X Match

Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Leon Slater vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Mr. Elegance vs. Fabian Aichner vs. KC Navarro vs. Amazing Red

TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship

The Elegance Brand (c) vs. Rosemary & Allie

TNA International Championship Open Challenge

Mustafa Ali (c) vs. TBA

Singles Matches

Eddie Edwards (with Alisha Edwards) vs. Moose

Eric Young vs. Ricky Sosa

A.J. Francis vs. Elijah

Slammiversary takes place Sunday, June 28, from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. The event will air live on pay-per-view and stream through TNA+.

With reports of a mystery former WWE star debuting, Road Dogg expected to be present backstage, Amazing Red returning for the first time in 15 years, and now a potential TNA Hall of Fame appearance being discussed, Slammiversary is shaping up to be one of the most newsworthy events in recent company history.