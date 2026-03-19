TNA iMPACT Preview For Tonight (3/19/2026): Atlanta, GA.

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT returns tonight.

The March 19 episode of TNA iMPACT airs tonight at 9/8c on AMC TV from the Gateway Center in Atlanta, GA.

Advertised for the 3/19 installment of the weekly two-hour program:

* Mr. Elegance’s in-ring debut

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Home Town Man

* Dani Luna & Arianna Grace vs. Angel Warriors (Léi Yǐng Lee & Xia Brookside)

* Elayna Black vs. Jada Stone

* Brian Myers vs. Moose

* The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) vs. The Nemeths (Ryan Nemeth & Nic Nemeth)

* Steve Maclin and Mike Santana face-to-face

Check back here tonight for complete TNA iMPACT results.