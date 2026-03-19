TNA iMPACT Preview For Tonight (3/19/2026): Atlanta, GA.

By
Matt Boone
-
TNA iMPACT on AMC
TNA iMPACT on AMC

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT returns tonight.

The March 19 episode of TNA iMPACT airs tonight at 9/8c on AMC TV from the Gateway Center in Atlanta, GA.

Advertised for the 3/19 installment of the weekly two-hour program:

    * Mr. Elegance’s in-ring debut
    * Frankie Kazarian vs. Home Town Man
    * Dani Luna & Arianna Grace vs. Angel Warriors (Léi Yǐng Lee & Xia Brookside)
    * Elayna Black vs. Jada Stone
    * Brian Myers vs. Moose
    * The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) vs. The Nemeths (Ryan Nemeth & Nic Nemeth)
    * Steve Maclin and Mike Santana face-to-face

Check back here tonight for complete TNA iMPACT results.

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