TNA iMPACT Spoilers For 11/7/2024

The following are complete spoilers of matches and segments taped for TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+ for November 7.

Results by Scott D. and PWInsider.com.

* Moose pinned Speedball Mike Bailey after catching him with a spear. After the match, Trent Seven came out to console Speedball, but attacked him with a low blow.

* No DQ Match: Wendy Choo lost to Rosemary by pinfall after double-underhook move.

* Jody Threat with Dani Luna pinned Heather Reckless (with Ash by Elegance & The Personal Concierge.)

* Joe Hendry comes out to cut a promo on Ryan Nemeth with all his wrestling achievements: he’s Nic’s brother. The End. They’re setting up a future match in November.

* In a tag match set up during Halloween episode, Tasha Steelz & Alisha lost Masha & Jordan Grace when Alisha tapped out to Masha’s choke.

* TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys defeated ABC by pinfall. Chris Bey was out after what appeared to be a mistiming in the finish. They put a neck collar on him and stretchered him out.

* Dark Segment: They held a concert with Joe Hendry and Jeff Hardy. Hardy asked that everyone send good thoughts to Bey. AJ Francis interrupted the performance but was laid out by Hendry and hit with a Hardy swanton.