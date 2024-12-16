TNA Ring Announcer Leaving The Company

TNA Wrestling is set to lose another key figure as ring announcer Jade Chung has decided not to renew her contract with the company. According to PWInsider.com, Chung informed TNA officials over the weekend about her decision.

Chung’s current contract is reportedly set to expire at the end of the year. While TNA extended a new deal to her, she ultimately declined to re-sign. This past weekend’s television tapings in Atlanta are believed to be Chung’s final appearances for the company. Witnesses noted that she was seen bidding farewell to colleagues on Saturday, signaling the end of her tenure.

Chung’s departure adds to a growing list of names leaving TNA. Her husband, former TNA World Champion Josh Alexander, also has a contract nearing its expiration in February. Rhino recently wrapped up his time with the promotion, and AJ Francis (formerly known as Top Dolla in WWE) has a deal that will be expiring soon, further expanding the free-agent market.

Chung has been a valued part of TNA’s presentation, and her departure comes at a time of transition for the company. With several contracts coming up and potential exits looming, TNA will face decisions about how to navigate the changes heading into 2025.